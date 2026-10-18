Aaron Rodgers delivers another comeback as Steelers beat Bucs in OT

Aaron Rodgers threw touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and overtime and Chris Boswell made four field goals to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers to a 26-19 comeback win in overtime over the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.

The Steelers (4-2) erased a 16-3 fourth quarter deficit with 16 unanswered points in the period. The Bucs (1-5) tied the game at 19 with three seconds left on a 53-yard field goal by Chase McLaughlin.

In overtime, Rodgers led a 12-play, 70-yard drive, capped by a 6-yard touchdown pass to Germie Bernard with 3:15 left in overtime. Bernard caught 11 passes for 87 yards and DK Metcalf caught 11 passes for 93 yards.

Jalon Daniels, who made his third consecutive start for injured Baker Mayfield (thumb), scrambled 10 yards to Tampa Bay's own 37 for a first down on fourth-and-nine on the Bucs' ensuing drive. Five plays later, Daniels was sacked on fourth down by Jalen Ramsey on a corner blitz to end the game.

According to Pro Football Reference, it was Rodgers' 27th career fourth-quarter comeback. Rodgers completed 33 of 49 passes for 253 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Pittsburgh's defense sacked Daniels five times and intercepted him twice. Daniels completed 22 of 43 for 164 and a touchdown.

Jamel Dean picked off Daniels and returned it 40 yards to the Bucs' 3 with 1:38 to go in the fourth. Tampa Bay kept Pittsburgh out of the end zone on three consecutive plays, but the Steelers took a 19-16 on Boswell's fourth field goal - a 20-yarder with 1:21 left.

After coming up with only a Boswell 52-yard field goal on their first 10 possessions, the Steelers finally found the end zone with 13:48 left in the fourth. Rodgers connected with Darnell Washington on a 5-yard touchdown to cut Pittsburgh's deficit to 16-10.

Pittsburgh regained possession when rookie Daylen Everette intercepted Daniels at the Bucs' 45. But after Rodgers was sacked for the fourth time, Pittsburgh settled for another Boswell field goal, cutting the lead to 16-13 with 8:08 left.

Tampa Bay led 13-0 until just before halftime thanks to two McLaughlin field goals and Daniels' lone touchdown pass from 2 yards out to Emeka Egbuka with 14:52 left in the second quarter.