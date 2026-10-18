Bear Bachmeier does it all; No. 8 BYU stuns No. 2 Notre Dame

Bear Bachmeier passed for one touchdown, caught another touchdown and rushed for two more, and No. 8 BYU held on in the final seconds for a 28-24 win over No. 2 Notre Dame on Saturday night in Provo, Utah.

Walker Lyons hauled in a go-ahead 6-yard touchdown pass with 1:47 remaining to lift BYU (6-0). Bachmeier completed 23 of 36 passes for 224 yards, the one touchdown and one interception, and he rushed 13 times for 45 yards and the two scores.

CJ Carr completed 27 of 49 passes for 261 yards for Notre Dame (6-1). Nolan James Jr. and Jonaz Walton rushed for one touchdown apiece.

Notre Dame had a chance to win the game as time expired. Carr lofted a throw along the right side of the end zone for Jaden Greathouse, who locked arms with a defender but did not draw a flag as the pass fell incomplete.

Fans stormed the field as Notre Dame players headed for the locker room.

BYU opened the scoring on its first possession of the game. Bachmeier kept the ball and sprinted untouched to the right side for a 5-yard touchdown run to cap the 11-play, 75-yard drive.

The Fighting Irish pulled within 7-3 on a 46-yard field goal by Spencer Porath with 5:06 to go in the first quarter.

Notre Dame grabbed a 10-7 lead early in the second quarter on its next possession. James Jr. took a handoff and bounced up the middle for an 8-yard rushing score.

BYU finished the quarter with back-to-back touchdowns to earn a 21-10 lead at the half. Bachmeier scored both times -- a 15-yard touchdown reception on a double-throw trick play and a 1-yard surge across the goal line on a quarterback keeper.

The Fighting Irish chipped away with two field goals in the third quarter to make it 21-16.

Notre Dame regained the lead with 9:31 remaining in the fourth quarter. Walton scored on a powerful 3-yard run then scored the two-point conversion to put the Fighting Irish on top 24-21.