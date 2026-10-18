Big 12 admits clock error in Notre Dame's loss to BYU

The Big 12 acknowledged that one second should have been placed back on the clock after what turned out to be the final play of the Notre Dame-BYU game on Saturday in Provo, Utah.

With four seconds remaining on the clock, Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr tossed an incomplete pass to Jaden Greathouse in the right corner of the end zone. Replays showed the ball hit the ground with one second remaining, but the clock still ran out in No. 8 BYU's 28-24 victory over No. 2 Notre Dame.

"Following the Big 12's review of the final play of Saturday's Notre Dame-BYU game, it was determined that time remained on the clock when the ball hit the ground," the Big 12's statement read, "and the play was incorrectly cleared by the replay officiating crew.

"The Conference will conduct a complete review of its end-of-game officiating process in advance of next week's games."

As an FBS independent, Notre Dame has its games officiated by the conference of its opponent.