Bryce Young, Panthers control banged-up Eagles

Bryce Young threw two touchdown passes to Tommy Tremble and the Carolina Panthers were solid defensively in a 25-14 road victory against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday afternoon.

Chuba Hubbard rushed for 120 yards and one touchdown on 28 carries. Young finished 20-for-39 for 281 yards.

Ryan Fitzgerald kicked two long field goals to help the Panthers (3-2) to their second road triumph in three trips this year.

Quarterback Tanner McKee threw for 215 yards and one touchdown in his season debut, but the Eagles (2-4) lost their fourth consecutive game. McKee, appearing in his seventh career game, filled in because quarterback Jalen Hurts was out after he was diagnosed with a concerning blood clot in his leg during the past week.

The Eagles punted eight times and collected 17 first downs.

Fitzgerald's 52-yard field goal on the first possession of the second half marked the only scoring in the third quarter.

The Panthers went on a 92-yard drive that concluded with Hubbard's 1-yard TD run early in the fourth quarter. A two-point conversion pass failed, leaving the score at 19-7.

The Eagles bounced back on McKee's 19-yard touchdown throw to DeVonta Smith with 10:42 to play.

After a blocked Eagles punt gave Carolina favorable field position, the Panthers needed to go only 48 yards for an insurance touchdown, with Young connecting with Tremble on a 19-yard touchdown play with 6:34 left.

Carolina went up 10-0 on Young's 12-yard pass to Tremble in the second quarter.

Dameon Pierce put the Eagles on the board with a 2-yard run with 2:42 remaining in the first half.

Carolina outgained the Eagles 178-110 in the first half, which ended at 10-7.

The Panthers, fresh off an open week on the schedule, produced Fitzgerald's 47-yard field goal on their first possession.

Philadelphia's first two possessions resulted in a net of minus-3 yards. The Eagles punted three times in the first quarter.