Chad Ryland's sixth FG is a winner as Cardinals edge Rams

The Arizona Cardinals received a career-best six field goals from Chad Ryland, including the game winner from 43 yards as time expired, to earn an 18-16 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at Inglewood, Calif.

Jacoby Brissett completed 24 of 35 passes for 218 yards with an interception, while leading the Cardinals on a game-winning 40-yard scoring drive in the closing minute.

Bam Knight rushed for 80 yards on 15 carries for Arizona (2-4), which had 338 yards of total offense to 286 for the Rams. The Cardinals won for the second time this season in the Los Angeles area after a Week 1 road victory over the Chargers.

Matthew Stafford completed 25 of 33 passes for 222 yards and two touchdowns but struggled to get the Rams offense going against a blitzing Cardinals defense. Puka Nacua had six receptions for 80 yards for Los Angeles (2-4).

While Ryland was the star for the Cardinals, the Rams lost new kicker Blake Grupe in the first quarter when he injured his knee after a kickoff and did not return.

The Rams got on the scoreboard first after a 44-yard field goal from Grupe late in the first quarter. Grupe was signed after Harrison Mevis was released after missing two field goals in a loss Monday to the Buffalo Bills.

On the ensuing kickoff, Grupe was injured making a tackle on Devin Duvernay and did not return.

The Cardinals pushed in front 6-3 on consecutive field goals from Ryland, including the second from 30 yards early in the second quarter.

The Rams went on a 12-play, 73-yard drive in the second quarter that ended on a 15-yard TD pass from Stafford to Blake Corum. But Stafford was sacked on a two-point conversion attempt as the Rams were left with a 9-6 lead.

Arizona tied the score 9-9 on a 22-yard field goal from Ryland late in the first half and went up 12-9 on a 38-yarder midway through the third quarter. Ryland made it 15-9 with 9:29 remaining after a 27-yard field goal.

The Rams went ahead 16-15 with 47 seconds remaining on a 2-yard TD reception from Colby Parkinson. Punter Ethan Evans made the extra point.

The key to the Cardinals' game-winning drive was a 21-yard pass to Jalen Brooks and a 15-yard personal foul penalty on the Rams at the end of the play.