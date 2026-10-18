Chargers WR Ladd McConkey (concussion) exits vs. Chiefs (NFL)

Gregory Fisher

Sep 27, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey (15) warms up before the game against the Buffalo Bills at New Highmark Stadium.at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

NFL

Chargers WR Ladd McConkey (concussion) exits vs. Chiefs

By Field Level Media

Oct 18, 20264 hours ago

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey was ruled out with a concussion in the first half of Sunday's road game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

McConkey underwent further evaluation after being hit near midfield midway through the first quarter following a 17-yard completion from Justin Herbert.

McConkey, 24, has 13 catches for 200 yards and one touchdown in five games this season.

He was on the injury report with a foot injury during the week after sitting out against the Denver Broncos last week.

Los Angeles was trailing 9-3 when McConkey was ruled out late in the second quarter. The Chargers trailed 19-3 at halftime.

--Field Level Media

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