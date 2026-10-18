Chargers WR Ladd McConkey (concussion) exits vs. Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey was ruled out with a concussion in the first half of Sunday's road game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

McConkey underwent further evaluation after being hit near midfield midway through the first quarter following a 17-yard completion from Justin Herbert.

McConkey, 24, has 13 catches for 200 yards and one touchdown in five games this season.

He was on the injury report with a foot injury during the week after sitting out against the Denver Broncos last week.

Los Angeles was trailing 9-3 when McConkey was ruled out late in the second quarter. The Chargers trailed 19-3 at halftime.