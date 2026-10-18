Chiefs remain unbeaten, control winless Chargers,

Kenneth Walker III rushed for 128 yards and two touchdowns and Patrick Mahomes passed for 272 yards to boost the host Kansas City Chiefs to a 22-6 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Kansas City improved to 5-0 to remain the lone unbeaten team in the AFC.

The skidding Chargers (0-6) are off to the franchise's worst start since the 2000 San Diego Chargers lost their first 11 games during a 1-15 season. Los Angeles coach Jim Harbaugh started five games at quarterback for that team.

Cameron Dicker kicked field goals of 23 and 30 yards for the Chargers. Los Angeles drove to the Kansas City 1-yard line on the first possession of the second half but settled for a Dicker kick after a holding penalty stalled the drive.

Kansas City's Harrison Butker was good from 30 yards with 3:52 to play for the Chiefs' only points of the second half.

Mahomes was 23-for-30 through the air while earning his 100th win as a starting quarterback.

The Chiefs sacked Chargers QB Justin Herbert four times, matching their season total entering the game. Los Angeles had three turnovers on downs.

Kansas City rolled to a 9-0 lead midway through the first quarter.

Los Angeles limited Kansas City to a 44-yard Butker field goal on the game's opening drive. The Chargers punted on their first possession, and the Chiefs responded with a six-play, 67-yard touchdown drive.

Walker scored on a 33-yard run up the middle with 7:21 to go in the quarter.

The Chargers answered with a 23-yard Dicker field goal after driving 60 yards in 11 plays. Herbert connected with Ladd McConkey for 17 yards on the first play of the drive but McConkey was evaluated for a concussion after taking a hit near midfield. McConkey was ruled out with a concussion late in the second quarter. He missed the previous game against the Denver Broncos with a foot injury.

The teams traded interceptions in the second quarter, with Jack Cochrane snagging a pick of Herbert before the Chargers' Cam Hart intercepted Mahomes. Kansas City forced a Los Angeles punt and seized control with Walker's 2-yard touchdown run with 1:49 to go before halftime.

Mahomes was 5-for-5 for 65 yards on the drive and added a run of 10 yards. Butker kicked a 50-yard field goal just before time expired on the second quarter as the Chiefs took a 19-3 advantage at halftime.

Herbert was 22-for-37 for 204 yards and an interception. He also led Los Angeles with 26 yards on five carries. Xavier Worthy had seven catches for 73 yards for the Chiefs.

Kansas City cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace was ejected early in the fourth quarter for throwing a punch against Chargers right tackle Alex Harkey.