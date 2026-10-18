Drake Maye throws 3 TD passes to get Patriots past Jets 26-19

Drake Maye tossed three touchdown passes and the New England Patriots extended their winning streak to three games with a 26-19 victory over the New York Jets on Sunday at Foxborough, Mass.

Maye completed 18 of 32 passes for 235 yards . Romeo Doubs, DeMario Douglas and Hunter Henry had New England's touchdown receptions, while Douglas caught seven passes for 86 yards.

New York's Geno Smith completed 20 of 30 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown but was intercepted for the first time this season. The Jets (2-4) received four field goals from Jason Sanders and a game-high 11 tackles (six solo) from Jamien Sherwood.

Sanders pulled the Jets within 26-19 by kicking a 36-yard field goal with 32 seconds to play, but New England (4-2) recovered the onside kick.

After Sanders opened the scoring on a 42-yard field goal with 8:17 remaining in the first quarter, the Patriots scored the next 17 points to take a 17-3 halftime lead.

New England took a 7-3 lead on a 42-yard touchdown pass from Maye to Doubs with 4:10 remaining in the first quarter, and added a 32-yard field goal by Andy Borregales that stretched the lead to 10-3 with 1:46 remaining in the second quarter.

The advantage swelled to 17-3 after Douglas caught a 9-yard TD pass from Maye with 14 seconds left in the half.

Smith's 48-yard touchdown pass to Omar Cooper Jr. helped slice New England's lead to 17-10 on New York's first drive of the second half.

Following a TreVeyon Henderson fumble, Sanders connected on a 36-yard field goal that brought New York within 17-13 with 4:46 left in the third.

The Patriots answered with a 7-yard TD pass from Maye to Henry, but the extra point was wide left from Borregales to leave New England with a 23-13 advantage 50 seconds into the fourth quarter.

New York was within a touchdown after Sanders kicked a 40-yard field goal with 7:20 to play, but New England regained a 10-point lead when Borregales made a 27-yard field goal with 1:12 left.