Eagles lose edge Nolan Smith to concussion (NFL)

Eric Hartline

Oct 18, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Nolan Smith Jr. (3) is looked at by a trainer after being injuredd1h\ against the Carolina Panthers at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

NFL

Eagles lose edge Nolan Smith to concussion

By Field Level Media

Oct 18, 20266 hours ago

Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Nolan Smith exited the team's home game against the Carolina Panthers with a concussion and will not return, the team announced Sunday.

Smith, 25, was rushing the passer in the first half when he was chip-blocked by Carolina running back Chuba Hubbard. Smith fell to the ground and was checked for a concussion in the aftermath of the play.

The Eagles (2-3) have dealt with a large number of key injuries this season. They entered the Carolina game missing quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley, among others.

Smith recorded a first-half sack to bring his season total to three. That matches the 2025 total for the 2023 Eagles first-round draft pick. He now has 13.5 sacks for his career.

--Field Level Media

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