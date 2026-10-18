Eagles lose edge Nolan Smith to concussion

Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Nolan Smith exited the team's home game against the Carolina Panthers with a concussion and will not return, the team announced Sunday.

Smith, 25, was rushing the passer in the first half when he was chip-blocked by Carolina running back Chuba Hubbard. Smith fell to the ground and was checked for a concussion in the aftermath of the play.

The Eagles (2-3) have dealt with a large number of key injuries this season. They entered the Carolina game missing quarterback Jalen Hurts and running back Saquon Barkley, among others.

Smith recorded a first-half sack to bring his season total to three. That matches the 2025 total for the 2023 Eagles first-round draft pick. He now has 13.5 sacks for his career.