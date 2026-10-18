Falcons rookie LB Kendal Daniels carted off after tackle vs. Bears (NFL)

Dale Zanine

Oct 18, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; The Atlanta Falcons gather on the field as trainers check on the injury of linebacker Kendal Daniels (53) during the third quarter against the Chicago Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

NFL

Falcons rookie LB Kendal Daniels carted off after tackle vs. Bears

By Field Level Media

Oct 18, 20266 hours ago

Atlanta Falcons rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels left the field on a stretcher following a lengthy delay in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

Daniels, 23, stumbled into a low tackle on Chicago tight end Colston Loveland then rolled over while putting his face toward the turf. He remained motionless for several minutes as medical personnel attended to him.

According to the Falcons, Daniels was conscious and had full movement of all extremities.

The fourth-round draft pick this past April out of Oklahoma has started on defense in each of his first six NFL games. Daniels entered Sunday with one sack among his 22 tackles and had seven tackles against the Bears before departing.

--Field Level Media

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