Falcons rookie LB Kendal Daniels carted off after tackle vs. Bears

Atlanta Falcons rookie linebacker Kendal Daniels left the field on a stretcher following a lengthy delay in the third quarter of Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.

Daniels, 23, stumbled into a low tackle on Chicago tight end Colston Loveland then rolled over while putting his face toward the turf. He remained motionless for several minutes as medical personnel attended to him.

According to the Falcons, Daniels was conscious and had full movement of all extremities.

The fourth-round draft pick this past April out of Oklahoma has started on defense in each of his first six NFL games. Daniels entered Sunday with one sack among his 22 tackles and had seven tackles against the Bears before departing.