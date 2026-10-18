Florida State RB Ousmane Kromah (ankle) undergoes season-ending surgery

Florida State running back Ousmane Kromah will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a serious left ankle injury during the Seminoles' double-overtime loss at then-No. 3 Miami on Saturday night.

The school said Kromah underwent surgery in Miami before returning to Tallahassee on Sunday.

Kromah was injured during a second-quarter carry near the Hurricanes' end zone. He tried to hop off the field on his right foot before falling to the turf.

An air cast was placed on the leg and Kromah was carted off the field. Kromah had 44 yards on 14 carries before exiting.

"I just love the kid," Florida State coach Mike Norvell said after the 43-35 setback. "Just to see somebody that's hurting the way that he was hurting, you know, he's such a competitor. He's tough. Even with (the injury), he's hopping to get across (the field). I just went out there and I just told him, ‘Look at me.' I said, ‘Everything's going to be OK. Whatever it is, it'll all be good.'"

Kromah ranks 20th nationally with 609 rushing yards. The sophomore has scored five touchdowns.

Kromah rushed for 408 yards last season as a freshman.

Florida State (3-4, 1-3 Atlantic Coast Conference) has a bye next week before hosting Clemson on Oct. 31.