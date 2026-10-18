Ka'imi Fairbairn kicks Texans past Jaguars in London (NFL)

Kirby Lee

Oct 18, 2026; London, ENG; Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) runs out before the game against the Houston Texans at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

NFL

Ka'imi Fairbairn kicks Texans past Jaguars in London

By Field Level Media

Oct 18, 20263 hours ago

CJ Stroud threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns to set the stage for Ka'imi Fairbairn's game-winning 49-yard field goal as time expired, helping the Houston Texans pull out a 34-31 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday in London.

Stroud completed 24 of 34 passes with one interception. Tight end Foster Moreau caught two passes, both touchdowns, while Jaylin Noel had a career-high 107 receiving yards and a touchdown for the Texans (2-4).

Trevor Lawrence completed 24 of 41 passes for 306 yards, four touchdowns and one pick for the Jaguars (4-2), who had their three-game winning streak snapped. Bhayshul Tuten had 39 rushing yards and four catches for 48 yards and two TD catches.

With Houston leading 31-28 late in the fourth quarter and driving toward a clinching score, Travis Hunter Jr. came away with an interception in the end zone. After he caught a touchdown pass on the prior possession, Hunter is the first NFL player since Brian Dawkins in 2002 with a TD catch and interception in the same game.

That turnover set Cam Little up for a game-tying 60-yard field goal with 1:55 left.

But Stroud found Woody Marks for a 19-yard gain to cross midfield, setting up Fairbairn's game-winner.

Houston opened the scoring when Stroud connected with Moreau for a 6-yard score with 5:13 left in the first quarter.

After a few squandered opportunities, the Jaguars leveled the score at 7-7 with 6:47 left in the first half on Lawrence's 27-yard connection with Tuten.

The Texans responded with a 25-yard field goal from Fairbairn with 4:16 left in the first half, setting up a frantic finish to the first half.

Lawrence found Tuten again, this time from 2 yards out, to give Jacksonville a 14-10 lead with 55 seconds left. However, a 50-yard pass from Stroud to Noel to begin the ensuing Houston drive set up a 1-yard TD catch by Moreau with eight seconds left to hand the Texans a 17-14 halftime edge.

The back-and-forth blows continued in the second half, albeit with Houston keeping Jacksonville arm's length. A 13-yard TD catch by Noel on the opening drive out of halftime gave the Texans a 24-14 lead.

Lawrence found rookie tight end Nate Boerkircher for his first career TD to cut it to 24-21 with 2:34 left in the third.

The Texans restored their two-score lead with Jawhar Jordan's 25-yard TD run. Jacksonville again responded with Lawrence finding Hunter for a 7-yard score to cut it to 31-28.

--Field Level Media

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