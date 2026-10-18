Louisville overcomes slow start to run past Syracuse

Lincoln Kienholz and Keyjuan Brown each ran for two touchdowns Saturday as visiting Louisville topped Syracuse 34-26 in Atlantic Coast Conference action.

Kienholz threw for 310 yards and a touchdown with a pair of interceptions for the Cardinals (4-3, 3-2 ACC). He also ran for 53 yards, while Brown contributed 50 yards on 13 carries for Louisville.

In a bizarre game that featured 51 points in the first half and nine in the second, the Orange (2-4, 0-4) enjoyed plenty of success with third-string quarterback Malachi Nelson. He threw for 315 yards, two touchdowns and two picks while favoring Umari Hatcher (13 catches, 224 yards, one TD).

Brown's 5-yard touchdown run with 7:34 left gave Louisville a 34-26 lead. However, Carson Hilbert missed the extra point, allowing Syracuse to stay within one possession.

The Orange drove to the Louisville 19 on their next possession before a series of miscues led to a turnover on downs. Syracuse got the ball back one more time - this time with fourth-stringer Danny Lauter in for an injured Nelson - and approached midfield before Ahmad Miller (123 yards, one TD) was stuffed on fourth-and-1 in the final minute.

Nelson and Hatcher hooked up for 65 yards on Syracuse's first play from scrimmage, leading to a short field goal. Following a Kienholz interception, Nelson and Hatcher were at it again, this time connecting on a 41-yard TD toss.

Louisville only needed five plays on its ensuing possession to find the end zone on a 5-yard TD rush by Brown. Then on the Cardinals' next possession, Kienholz promptly scored on an 82-yard run down the right sideline.

Syracuse regained the lead on the first play of the second quarter as Nelson found Calvin Russell III for a 24-yard score.

The teams then exchanged rushing touchdowns before Kienholz punctuated a chaotic quarter with a swing pass that Isaac Brown took 46 yards to the end zone, giving the visitors a 28-23 lead at halftime.

Neither team scored in a third quarter that featured three turnovers - two by Nelson - and only 89 total yards.

Shay Barker's 24-yard field goal with 12:45 left brought the Orange within 28-26.