Louisville overcomes slow start to run past Syracuse (College Football)

Rich Barnes

Oct 17, 2026; Syracuse, New York, USA; Louisville Cardinals wide receiver Lawayne McCoy (7) runs with the ball as Syracuse Orange defensive back Davien Kerr (3) defends during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

College Football

Louisville overcomes slow start to run past Syracuse

By Field Level Media

Oct 17, 202611:38 pm

Lincoln Kienholz and Keyjuan Brown each ran for two touchdowns Saturday as visiting Louisville topped Syracuse 34-26 in Atlantic Coast Conference action.

Kienholz threw for 310 yards and a touchdown with a pair of interceptions for the Cardinals (4-3, 3-2 ACC). He also ran for 53 yards, while Brown contributed 50 yards on 13 carries for Louisville.

In a bizarre game that featured 51 points in the first half and nine in the second, the Orange (2-4, 0-4) enjoyed plenty of success with third-string quarterback Malachi Nelson. He threw for 315 yards, two touchdowns and two picks while favoring Umari Hatcher (13 catches, 224 yards, one TD).

Brown's 5-yard touchdown run with 7:34 left gave Louisville a 34-26 lead. However, Carson Hilbert missed the extra point, allowing Syracuse to stay within one possession.

The Orange drove to the Louisville 19 on their next possession before a series of miscues led to a turnover on downs. Syracuse got the ball back one more time - this time with fourth-stringer Danny Lauter in for an injured Nelson - and approached midfield before Ahmad Miller (123 yards, one TD) was stuffed on fourth-and-1 in the final minute.

Nelson and Hatcher hooked up for 65 yards on Syracuse's first play from scrimmage, leading to a short field goal. Following a Kienholz interception, Nelson and Hatcher were at it again, this time connecting on a 41-yard TD toss.

Louisville only needed five plays on its ensuing possession to find the end zone on a 5-yard TD rush by Brown. Then on the Cardinals' next possession, Kienholz promptly scored on an 82-yard run down the right sideline.

Syracuse regained the lead on the first play of the second quarter as Nelson found Calvin Russell III for a 24-yard score.

The teams then exchanged rushing touchdowns before Kienholz punctuated a chaotic quarter with a swing pass that Isaac Brown took 46 yards to the end zone, giving the visitors a 28-23 lead at halftime.

Neither team scored in a third quarter that featured three turnovers - two by Nelson - and only 89 total yards.

Shay Barker's 24-yard field goal with 12:45 left brought the Orange within 28-26.

--Field Level Media

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