Miami avoids rash of upsets, rises to No. 1 in AP Poll

After a weekend full of upsets, Miami vaulted into the top spot of The Associated Press Top 25 poll for the first time in more than 20 years.

The Hurricanes (6-0) avoided the upset bug by holding off Florida State 43-35 in two overtimes on Saturday while ranked No. 3. They reached the top of the poll for the first time since 2002 after previous No. 1 Georgia fell 27-24 to Auburn and then-No. 2 Notre Dame lost 28-24 to BYU.

With its victory, BYU (6-0) moved up from No. 8 to No. 2 in the poll, the first time the Cougars have been that high since winning the national title in 1984.

Ohio State (6-1) moved up one spot to No. 3 after a 19-15 victory over then-No. 5 Indiana, which ended the Hoosiers' 22-game winning streak. Indiana is the defending national champion.

The top three spots were separated by just 48 points, with Miami earning 40 of 70 first-place votes, while BYU had 20 and Ohio State received nine.

Notre Dame (6-1) dropped to No. 4, while Georgia (6-1) fell to No. 5 and Indiana (6-1) dropped just one spot to No. 6.

While Miami plays host to Pittsburgh on Saturday and BYU goes on the road to face UCF, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Georgia are all on a bye next weekend.

UCLA (6-0) continues its compelling ride under first-year head coach Bob Chesney, rising three spots to No. 9 in the poll after a 17-7 victory over Wisconsin. The Bruins, who won just three games last season, have not finished a season in the top 10 since 2014.

No. 8 Texas Tech received the other first-place vote. The Red Raiders (6-0) routed Arizona State 53-25 on Saturday.

AP Top 25

1. Miami (6-0) 2. BYU (6-0) 3. Ohio State (6-1) 4. Notre Dame (6-1) 5. Georgia (6-1) 6. Indiana (6-1) 7. Ole Miss (5-1) 8. Texas Tech (6-0) 9. UCLA (6-0) 10. Utah (6-0) 11. Tennessee (6-1) 12. Kentucky (6-1) 13. Alabama (5-2) 14. Houston (6-1) 15. Iowa (5-1) 16. Southern California (6-1) 17. Wake Forest (6-1) 18. LSU (5-2) 19. Texas (4-2) 20. Florida (5-2) 21. Boise State (5-1) 22. Missouri (5-2) 23. SMU (5-1) 24. Northwestern (5-1) 25. Arizona (5-1)