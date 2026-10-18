NFL roundup: Browns edge Ravens to grab share of AFC North lead

Andre Szmyt kicked a 37-yard field goal as time expired to give the Cleveland Browns a 13-10 victory over the visiting Baltimore Ravens on Sunday and a share of first place in the AFC North.

Deshaun Watson connected with Jerry Jeudy on a 33-yard pass to the Baltimore 29-yard line with 22 seconds remaining to set up the decisive kick.

Szmyt's initial attempt from 42 yards was blocked by Keyon Martin, who was flagged for offside. Szmyt then drilled his second attempt through the uprights.

Carson Schwesinger racked up 13 tackles and forced a fumble for the Browns (4-2), who are tied with the Ravens (4-2) and Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2) atop the division.

Watson was 16-for-26 for 164 yards as Cleveland halted a three-game slide against Baltimore. Tyler "Snoop" Huntley completed 19 of 31 passes for 165 yards and one touchdown for the Ravens as he started in place of Lamar Jackson (ankle) for the second straight week.

Steelers 26, Buccaneers 19 (OT)

Aaron Rodgers threw touchdown passes in the fourth quarter and overtime and Chris Boswell made four field goals to lead Pittsburgh to a comeback win in overtime over host Tampa Bay.

The Steelers erased a 16-3 fourth quarter deficit with 16 straight points in the period. The Bucs tied the game at 19 with three seconds left on a 53-yard field goal by Chase McLaughlin. In overtime, Rodgers led a 12-play, 70-yard drive, capped by a 6-yard touchdown pass to Germie Bernard with 3:15 left in overtime. Bernard caught 11 passes for 87 yards and DK Metcalf caught 11 passes for 93 yards.

Jalon Daniels, who made his third consecutive start for injured Baker Mayfield (thumb), was sacked on fourth down by Jalen Ramsey on a corner blitz to end the game. Pittsburgh's defense sacked Daniels five times and intercepted him twice. Daniels completed 22 of 43 for 164 and a touchdown.

Bears 31, Falcons 23

Caleb Williams returned from a three-game absence to complete 30 of 36 passes for 305 yards and a touchdown to help visiting Chicago stave off Atlanta.

Williams showed little rust after suffering a hamstring tear on Sept. 20, connecting with eight different receivers for the Bears, who won their third game in four tries. D'Andre Swift rushed for two touchdowns for Chicago, which saw its 24-point fourth-quarter lead dwindle to eight before holding on.

Michael Penix Jr. completed 19 of 33 passes for 225 yards and three touchdowns for Atlanta, which dropped its second straight. He threw two touchdown passes to Kyle Pitts Sr. and a pair of two-point conversion passes to slice the Bears' lead to eight with 5:41 to play.

Texans 34, Jaguars 31

CJ Stroud threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns to set the stage for Ka'imi Fairbairn's game-winning 49-yard field goal as time expired, helping Houston pull out a narrow win over Jacksonville in London.

Stroud completed 24 of 34 passes with one interception. Tight end Foster Moreau caught two passes, both touchdowns, while Jaylin Noel had a career-high 107 receiving yards and a touchdown for the Texans.

Trevor Lawrence completed 24 of 41 passes for 306 yards, four touchdowns and one pick for the Jaguars, who had their three-game winning streak snapped. Bhayshul Tuten had 39 rushing yards and four catches for 48 yards and two TD catches. Travis Hunter Jr. became the first NFL player since Brian Dawkins in 2002 with a TD catch and interception in the same game.

Titans 26, Colts 20

Joey Slye connected on a tie-breaking 49-yard field goal with 2:03 left as visiting Tennessee upset Indianapolis for its first win of the season.

Slye added a 44-yarder with 43 seconds remaining for his fourth field goal after Tennessee got a fourth-down stop. The comeback from a 13-point halftime deficit gave head coach Robert Saleh his first win with the club. Amani Hooker finished with a career-high 13 tackles and an interception while Tennessee notched six sacks.

Daniel Jones hit 22 of 42 passes for 269 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions for Indianapolis while Jonathan Taylor ran for 94 yards on 21 carries. That included a game-tying 4-yard touchdown with 5:32 to play.

Patriots 26, Jets 19

Drake Maye tossed three touchdown passes and New England extended its winning streak to three games with a home victory over New York.

Maye completed 18 of 32 passes for 235 yards. Romeo Doubs, DeMario Douglas and Hunter Henry had New England's touchdown receptions, while Douglas caught seven passes for 86 yards.

New York's Geno Smith completed 20 of 30 passes for 252 yards and a touchdown but was intercepted for the first time this season. The Jets received four field goals from Jason Sanders and a game-high 11 tackles (six solo) from Jamien Sherwood.

Panthers 25, Eagles 14

Bryce Young threw two touchdown passes to Tommy Tremble and Carolina's defense was solid in a road victory over short-handed Philadelphia.

Young finished 20-for-39 for 281 yards. Backfield mate Chuba Hubbard rushed for 120 yards and a touchdown on 28 carries and Ryan Fitzgerald kicked two long field goals to help the Panthers to their second road triumph in three tries this season.

Tanner McKee threw for 215 yards and a touchdown in his season debut for the Eagles, who lost their fourth consecutive game. McKee filled in for Jalen Hurts (blood clot), who was placed on injured reserve Saturday. The Eagles punted eight times and collected 17 first downs.

Saints 34, Giants 27

Tyler Shough threw three touchdown passes and ran for a TD and visiting New Orleans held off the New York Giants.

The Saints ended a three-game losing streak as they rushed for a season-high 175 yards and Martin Emerson Jr. had two of the team's three interceptions. Shough completed 16 of 30 passes for 144 yards and connected with Bryce Lance, Alvin Kamara and Chris Olave for scores after the Giants took a 10-0 lead.

Jameis Winston passed for one touchdown and two interceptions for the Giants before being replaced by J.J. McCarthy, who led a dramatic late comeback. McCarthy, who completed 11 of 21 passes for 243 yards, piloted three scoring drives and a fourth drive which stalled at the Saints 14-yard line in the waning seconds.

Malik Nabers finished with 12 catches for 165 yards for New York.