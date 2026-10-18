Rams CB Trent McDuffie (groin) inactive vs. Cardinals (NFL)

Kirby Lee

Sep 11, 2026; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Los Angeles Rams cornerback Trent McDuffie (22) against the San Francisco 49ers during the 2026 NFL Melbourne Game at Melbourne Cricket Ground. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

NFL

Rams CB Trent McDuffie (groin) inactive vs. Cardinals

By Field Level Media

Oct 18, 20265 hours ago

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Trent McDuffie will not play against the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday because of a groin injury, in another blow to the team's defense.

The Rams, who acquired the 2023 first-team All-Pro performer in an offseason trade with the Kansas City Chiefs, already have All-Pro pass rusher Myles Garrett (knee) on injured reserve.

In his first season with the Rams, McDuffie, 26, has one interception and seven passes defended in five games (all starts). The injury for the Southern California native surfaced after practice Thursday.

McDuffie had been listed as questionable to play along with safety Kam Curl (ankle), but Curl was listed as active for Sunday's game.

After entering the season as the Super Bowl favorite, the Rams (2-3) are coming off a 37-34 overtime loss at home to the Buffalo Bills on Monday night.

--Field Level Media

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