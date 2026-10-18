Report: Saints QB Tyler Shough playing with broken bones in left hand

New Orleans Saints quarterback Tyler Shough will once again be under center on Sunday against the New York Giants while playing with multiple broken bones in his non-throwing hand, ESPN reported.

The Saints have listed Shough on the injury report with a hand injury, but the specifics have not been revealed by the team. He has continued to play through the injury that reportedly occurred in the Saints' 45-24 loss to the Atlanta Falcons on Oct. 5.

Shough has played with his ring and pinky fingers taped together while wearing a protective glove. It has not impacted his ability to pass the ball and he has completed handoffs on running plays with his right throwing hand.

The injury is expected to take multiple months to fully heal, according to the report, with New Orleans set to go on its bye week after playing the Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday in Paris.

Shough, 27, has completed 66.8% of his passes for 1,299 yards and nine touchdowns with five interceptions as the Saints carried a 1-4 record into Sunday's game against the Giants.

In two NFL seasons, the Saints' 2025 second-round draft pick has completed 67.3% of his passes for 3,683 yards, 19 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 16 games, while New Orleans has gone 6-8 in his 14 starts.