Bills' C.J. Gardner-Johnson suspended 1 game for spitting vs. Raiders

Buffalo Bills safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson has been suspended one game for spitting toward Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers during Sunday's 33-30 Bills victory, the NFL announced Monday. He can appeal.

Gardner-Johnson was assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty and disqualified after spitting in the direction of Bowers and Raiders center Tyler Linderbaum late in the first half. The league said he violated Rule 12, Section 3, Article 1, related to "any act which is contrary to the generally understood principles of sportsmanship."

One day after saying he let his emotions get the best of him, Gardner-Johnson issued an apology Monday.

"There is no excuse for my actions, and I take full accountability," Gardner-Johnson said in a post on Instagram. "No matter how emotional or intense the competition gets, I have to hold myself to a higher standard. To my opponent, I sincerely apologize. We compete hard between those lines, but respect should always remain at the forefront."

Gardner-Johnson and Bowers were jawing at each other after an incomplete pass from Raiders quarterback Kirk Cousins to receiver Tre Tucker with 19 seconds left before halftime. Buffalo cornerback Davison Igbinosun was called for defensive holding on the play.

Bowers had turned his back to go to the huddle when Gardner-Johnson was shown on CBS cameras spitting in the tight end's direction.

When asked about the incident, Bowers said, "Just talking a little bit and then ... I don't know."

Referee Shawn Smith told a pool reporter after the game that umpire Tra Blake saw Gardner-Johnson spit toward Bowers.

Gardner-Johnson said in his apology that he hopes to represent himself in a better light in the future.

"I love this game, I respect this game, and I will always protect the integrity of this game," he said. "My actions will speak louder than my words moving forward."

The suspension is set to begin Oct. 26, after the Bills' Week 7 bye. Gardner-Johnson will be eligible to return to the active roster on Nov. 2, following the team's Nov. 1 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

The 28-year-old has 396 tackles, 21 interceptions, 57 passes defended and seven sacks in 93 regular-season games (77 starts) with the New Orleans Saints (2019-21), Philadelphia Eagles (2022, 2024), Detroit Lions (2023), Houston Texans (2025), Chicago Bears (2025) and Bills.

On Dec. 22, 2024, he was ejected following two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties in the Eagles' 36-33 loss to the Washington Commanders.

He won a Super Bowl with the Eagles in the 2024 season and has 55 tackles and one interception in 14 career playoff games (11 starts).

The New Orleans Saints selected Gardner-Johnson in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Florida.