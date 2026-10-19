Broncos' Sean Payton: No thought to replacing QB Bo Nix

Denver Broncos coach Sean Payton says that he has not considered a quarterback change despite Bo Nix's struggles.

Payton parried a question about the QB position during his media availability Monday. The veteran coach said Nix will get better as the entire offense improves.

"He's going to become the byproduct of all the finer things that get improved. The improved play from our offensive line, the more efficient we are relative to balance, running the football. That's our jobs as coaches here," Payton said.

Nix threw for just 107 yards on 17-of-27 passing, with no touchdowns or interceptions, in the Broncos' 17-14 overtime win at home over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday. The third-year pro is averaging 5.6 yards per attempt and completing 60.3% of his passes, both career lows, through six games. He has six touchdown passes to three interceptions.

Denver's defense forced three turnovers, including an overtime interception of Seattle quarterback Sam Darnold, to compensate for an offense that managed just 168 yards Thursday.

"We talked after the game about we're excited to get that win, and yet at the same time find that improvement we need in all areas. So, it starts with all of us," Payton said.

Payton took over play-calling duties from offensive coordinator Davis Webb before Denver's Week 5 victory over the Chargers. On Monday, Payton took some of the blame for Nix not getting the ball downfield against the Seahawks' zone-oriented pass defense.

"I was able to listen to what Bo said specifically and certainly you come away from a game like that and you're wanting a little bit more or obviously a chunk play," Payton said. "That starts with me and us giving him those opportunities when they present itself."

Nix's health has also been a topic of discussion this season. The QB underwent surgery in January to repair an ankle fracture and then had a cleanup procedure in April. Payton addressed a question Monday about whether the injury and recovery have affected Nix mentally.

"The first question, yes, we have a good training room. There's a science behind it. There's a physical, are you healthy or not? All the other things relative to the mental toughness, the mental fortitude," Payton said.

"This is a tough league. We hit every aspect, and I think that's one of the things that attracted us to Bo in the beginning is we had seen his ability to climb through adversity," he added. "It's not just Bo that feels that. Right now, offensively, I feel that, our players feel that and we'll improve."

Despite Nix's production being down, the Broncos are 4-2 and second in the AFC West, 1 1/2 games behind the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs. Denver will face the Arizona Cardinals (2-4) in Glendale, Ariz., on Sunday.