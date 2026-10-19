Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield (thumb) closing in on return

Quarterback Baker Mayfield, who has been sidelined since dislocating his right thumb during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 3 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, is getting closer to a return.

Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles told reporters Monday that Mayfield is expected to practice this week for the first time since the injury occurred.

"He's supposed to practice Wednesday," Bowles said. "We're gonna take a good look at him there, and we'll kind of evaluate him during the week and see how he does."

In Mayfield's absence, undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels has started the last three games, going 1-2. Including his Week 3 appearance off the bench, Daniels has completed 61.2% of his passes for 501 yards, three touchdowns and five interceptions.

While the starter is expected back at practice, it remains unclear if Mayfield will be available to play against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, with Bowles admitting the team will prepare for both QB options.

"I think you have to (prepare multiple game plans)," Bowles said. "Both will be in the meetings, obviously. Both will be in the meetings and we'll see how the week goes before we decide who it is."

Tampa Bay (1-5) was lagging behind in the NFC South even before Mayfield's injury. But the Buccaneers are only 2 1/2 games behind the division-leading Panthers (3-2), with the chance to make up a full game in the standings with a victory Sunday.