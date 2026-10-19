Colts fire GM Chris Ballard after loss to Titans

The Indianapolis Colts fired general manager Chris Ballard on Monday, one day after a 26-20 loss at home to the previously winless Tennessee Titans.

Ballard, 57, has held the position since January 2017 and signed a five-year contract extension in 2021. The Colts (2-4) made only two playoff appearances (2018, 2020) during his tenure.

Colts owner and CEO Carlie Irsay-Gordon said in a statement that "a change in leadership is necessary" to meet the franchise's goal of competing for championships.

"I am grateful to Chris for his years of service to the Colts and for everything he poured into this organization. He cared deeply about our team and our community, and we wish Chris and his family all the best," her statement read.

"As I said at the start of the season, the sense of urgency has never been higher. Our standard is to compete for championships, and I believe a change in leadership is necessary to meet that standard."

Indianapolis has lost two straight games and has a 27-30 record under head coach Shane Steichen, hired by Ballard ahead of the 2023 season to replace Frank Reich (40-33-1 from 2018-22).

"Making this change during the season was a deliberate decision," Irsay-Gordon said. "Waiting would only delay the important work that needs to begin now. We will conduct a thorough search for our next general manager and take the time necessary to identify the right leader for the future of this organization.

"I also want to be clear: this decision does not change our goals for the season. We have a lot of football in front of us, and I expect us to compete, improve, and win football games."

The Titans (1-5) trailed 13-0 at halftime before rallying to win on Sunday in Indianapolis.

The Colts and Houston Texans are two games behind the AFC South-leading Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2) heading into Week 7.