Cowboys LB Dee Winters expected to miss time with Achilles strain

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Dee Winters is expected to miss time after suffering an Achilles strain during Sunday night's loss to the Green Bay Packers.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Monday on 105.3 The Fan that Winters "will likely miss time" after the injury forced him out during the second quarter of Dallas' 23-13 defeat.

Winters had started each of the Cowboys' first six games and made one of his biggest plays of the season shortly before getting hurt.

He intercepted Green Bay quarterback Jordan Love in the first quarter and returned it for what initially looked like a touchdown. Replay review ruled Winters down by contact, but the interception stood. It was Dallas' first of the season.

Winters entered the game with 35 tackles and a fumble recovery.

His absence could coincide with the return of fellow linebacker DeMarvion Overshown.

Overshown has missed the past five games with a hamstring injury but returned to practice last week and was listed as questionable against Green Bay before ultimately being ruled inactive.

Jones said Monday that Overshown has "a great chance" to play when Dallas visits the Philadelphia Eagles next Monday night.

Overshown is expected to replace Winters at weakside linebacker, with rookie Jaishawn Barham remaining in the middle.

Dallas (2-4) enters the matchup with Philadelphia having lost two straight games.