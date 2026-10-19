Eagles QB Jalen Hurts has blood clots in lungs, out for season

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts will miss the rest of the season after further testing revealed blood clots in his lungs, the team announced Monday.

Hurts' condition is considered stable and he "has no significant functional limitations," the team said. His treatment for a new diagnosis of deep vein thrombosis and bilateral pulmonary emboli will involve blood thinners, during which time he is unable to participate in contact activities.

The 28-year-old veteran's prognosis is good and the team said it expects a full recovery with no long-term effects.

Specialists in London initially diagnosed superficial clots in Hurts' left calf following Philadelphia's 19-17 loss against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 11. Further testing discovered multiple blood clots in his lungs.

"We anticipate that he will have the opportunity to resume contact football activities when off the blood thinners," the team's statement concluded. "In the meantime, he will remain active around the team and continue to condition. More importantly, we anticipate that he will have no long-term effects."

A three-time Pro Bowl selection and the MVP of Super Bowl LIX, Hurts has compiled a 59-28 regular-season record since taking over as the starter late in his rookie season in 2020. He has passed for 18,824 yards with 118 touchdowns and 48 interceptions and rushed for 3,661 yards and 64 touchdowns.

Hurts completed 57.8% of his passes for 933 yards, eight TDs and three interceptions in five starts (2-3 record) this season.

Backup Tanner McKee started in Hurts' place on Sunday as the Eagles (2-4) sustained their fourth consecutive loss, a 25-14 setback at home to the Carolina Panthers.