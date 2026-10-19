FSU's Mike Norvell: Holding penalty on Hail Mary 'absolute joke'

Two days after Florida State's double-overtime loss to rival Miami on Saturday, Seminoles coach Mike Norvell criticized the officiating, taking issue with a holding penalty that nullified a potential Hail Mary touchdown and the interception that ended the game.

Norvell also questioned why officials didn't discuss simultaneous possession during the replay review of the final play. On a second Hail Mary attempt, Florida State receiver Duce Robinson and Miami safety Bryce Fitzgerald had their hands on the ball as they fell to the ground in the end zone, but officials ruled it a game-ending interception in the Seminoles' 43-35 double-overtime loss.

"The holding call was an absolute joke," Norvell said of the penalty against offensive lineman Xavier Chaplin that negated a scoring catch by Micahi Danzy. "You go through the course of that game, same thing happened a few plays earlier that was not called. But in that moment, that play -- it's a shame. It really is.

"We had to go convert the two-point play, but for those kids not to be able to finish the game on the field in that moment is really disappointing. That was bad. I haven't gotten the final response from them, but if it's anything less than what I said, it tells me everything I need to know."

Norvell said he discussed both calls with ACC supervisor of officials Gary Patterson.

"You've got two guys going up for a catch and they both come to the ground, simultaneous possession -- that has to be a part of the discussion," Norvell said. "I'm not an official, I'm not sitting there in the command center, but when you broadcast it and that's not mentioned, that's something that at least (should) be part of the discussion I would think."

During the review at the ACC command center in Charlotte, officials focused on whether Fitzgerald controlled the ball but did not discuss simultaneous possession. They upheld the call on the field, ruling that Fitzgerald had possession and full control.

"You can see the defender, he clearly had his hands on the ball when they go to the ground," ESPN football rules analyst Steve Shaw said on the broadcast. "You can see it in his stomach, and so it was an interception. Clearly nothing to overturn it. This was the correct call."