Giants undecided at QB, John Harbaugh 'honing in on decision'

Giants head coach John Harbaugh was not ready Monday to name his starting quarterback for Week 7 after J.J. McCarthy replaced Jameis Winston in New York's loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

"We're working through that now, honing in on a decision," Harbaugh told reporters Monday.

The Giants (3-2-1) remain in the NFC East race despite the 34-27 loss, and McCarthy nearly led New York to a comeback in the final 12 minutes.

Winston threw his second interception early in the fourth quarter. McCarthy threw for 243 yards, recovering from an interception on his first drive by throwing a touchdown pass to Isaiah Likely.

Winston completed 14 of 26 passes for 152 yards and a touchdown, but New York committed four turnovers to the Saints' one.

"I mean, Jameis has done a great job in so many ways, and I just admire him and respect him for it," Harbaugh said. "He's helped us win games and did what he had to do to win games and that's something you value very much. And J.J. just got here a couple weeks ago and where do we stand? We're trying to put an offense together that he's got a feel for and those kinds of things. So, all those things are things you factor in."

Houston (2-4) is up next for the Giants this Sunday. The Texans have scored 60 points over the past two weeks while winning consecutive games.