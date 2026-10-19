Jordan Love accounts for two touchdowns as Packers defeat Cowboys

Jordan Love passed for one touchdown and ran for another and Trey Smack added three field goals to pace the Green Bay Packers to a 23-13 victory over the visiting Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night.

Green Bay (4-2), which led 17-0, has won three straight, holding each of those opponents to 14 points or fewer. The Packers improved to 8-1-1 in their last 10 games against Dallas (2-4).

Love completed 23 of 41 passes for 276 yards with one interception. Matthew Golden had six receptions for 104 yards and one score. The Packers, who entered last in the league in rushing at 60.4 yards per game, managed just 57 yards on the ground at 2.2 per carry.

Dak Prescott completed 34 of 54 passes for 258 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. The Cowboys ran for just 48 yards at 3.2 per carry.

The Packers capitalized on a pair of interceptions for a 17-0 lead at the half.

Green Bay took a 7-0 lead with a 14-play, 90-yard scoring drive on its first possession, capped by Love's 9-yard touchdown pass to Golden.

Love was intercepted on the Packers' next possession, but the Cowboys failed to capitalize when Evan Williams picked off Prescott at the Green Bay 3.

The Packers responded with a 73-yard drive culminating in Smack's 25-yard field goal with just under six minutes left in the half to make it 10-0. Green Bay missed a chance at a 43-yard touchdown when Golden dropped Love's on-target heave inside the 5-yard line.

Dallas again moved into Green Bay territory, but Brandon Cisse picked off Prescott when receiver CeeDee Lamb fell down on the route. The Packers responded with a nine-play, 77-yard touchdown drive, aided by a key 37-yard pass interference call. Love finished it off with a 1-yard sneak with 23 seconds left in the half.

Dallas forced a punt on the Packers' opening possession of the second half and then got on the board with a 46-yard drive, capped by Javonte Williams' 1-yard run to cut the lead to 17-7. Prescott kept the drive alive with a 17-yard completion to Lamb on fourth-and-2 to the Packers' 21.

On the ensuing possession, Love hit tight end Tucker Kraft for 14 yards on fourth-and-3 to set up Smack's 44-yard field goal that made it 20-7 with just over five minutes left in the third quarter.

Smack added a 29-yard field goal with just over 10 minutes remaining to put Green Bay up 23-7.

Prescott hit Ryan Flournoy with a 6-yard scoring pass with 44 seconds remaining, but the two-point conversion pass was incomplete, leaving it a two-score game.