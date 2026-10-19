Oregon leading WR Evan Stewart facing DUII charge

Oregon wide receiver Evan Stewart was arrested this weekend on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants, according to ABC affiliate KATU of Portland, Ore.

According to the report, Stewart was booked by police in Springfield, Ore., early Sunday morning and later released.

He leads the Ducks in receptions (27) and receiving yards (352) and is tied for the team lead with four touchdown catches.

The school had not commented on the matter as of Monday morning.

A senior from Memphis, Tenn., Stewart did not play in Saturday's 17-14 home win against Nebraska due to an undisclosed injury.

The Ducks (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) return to action this Saturday on the road against Illinois (3-3, 1-2).

Stewart has 166 catches for 2,128 yards and 15 touchdowns in 36 career games with Texas A&M (2022-23) and Oregon (2024, 2026). He missed the entire 2025 season with a torn patellar tendon.