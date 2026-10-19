Rams WR Davante Adams (hamstring) out 6-10 weeks

The Los Angeles Rams will be without three-time, first-team All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams for six to 10 weeks due to a hamstring injury, coach Sean McVay told reporters Monday.

Adams, 33, appeared to sustain the injury -- which McVay described as a ruptured semitendinosus -- while running a route into the end zone late in Sunday's 18-16 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals.

A six-time Pro Bowl selection, Adams has 30 receptions for 480 yards and four touchdowns in six games this season. Over 13 seasons with the Green Bay Packers (2014-21), Las Vegas Raiders (2022-24), New York Jets (2024) and Rams, the Packers' 2014 third-round draft pick has 1,047 catches for 13,113 yards and 121 touchdowns.

Adams wasn't the only player to go down Sunday. Nose tackle Poona Ford suffered a season-ending ruptured triceps, according to McVay, while defensive tackle Kobie Turner is expected to miss four to six weeks with a groin injury and likely will be placed on injured reserve.

Kicker Blake Grupe was placed on injured reserve Monday after tearing his ACL on Sunday. McVay said the Rams are "working on some different options" following Grupe's injury.

Grupe was added to the roster last week when the Rams released Harrison Mevis.

As for pass rusher Myles Garrett, McVay said he will not return to practice this week. Following mid-September knee surgery, the five-time first-team All-Pro has missed the last five games.

Cornerback Trent McDuffie, who missed Sunday's game after suffering a groin injury at practice last week, is "progressing," according to McVay.

"He's feeling much better," McVay said. "The hope is progress this week and kind of determine his status at the end of this week."

With Adams out, the Rams will discuss adding a receiver. Along with first-team All-Pro Puka Nacua, Los Angeles' active roster includes receivers Konata Mumpfield, Jordan Whittington, Tutu Atwell, C.J. Daniels and Alex Bachman. Mumpfield leads that group with eight receptions for 127 yards and one touchdown.