Report: Colts CB Sauce Gardner (calf) week-to-week

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner is week-to-week with a mild calf strain sustained in Sunday's 26-20 home loss to the Tennessee Titans, NFL Network reported on Monday.

Gardner, acquired from the New York Jets at the trade deadline last November for two first-round picks and receiver Adonai Mitchell, was hurt in the third quarter. He attempted to return to the game but was unable to do so.

The fourth overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Gardner was a Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro selection in each of his first two seasons in the league. He was the 2022 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

In 10 games with the Colts dating back to last season, the 25-year-old Gardner has 33 tackles and seven pass breakups. In 65 career games with the Jets (2022-25) and Colts, he has 234 tackles, three interceptions, 53 PBUs and one sack.