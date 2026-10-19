Reports: Falcons signing Andy Dalton, cutting Cooper Rush

The Atlanta Falcons are signing veteran Andy Dalton and releasing fellow quarterback Cooper Rush, according to multiple media reports Monday.

Dalton, who turns 39 on Oct. 29, was released by the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 9 after throwing an interception on his only pass attempt of the season in a Week 3 loss at Chicago.

Since playing his first nine seasons and making three Pro Bowls with the Cincinnati Bengals from 2011-19, Dalton has played for the Dallas Cowboys, Bears, New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers and Eagles.

Rush started the Falcons' first two games this season as Michael Penix Jr. completed his recovery from ACL surgery, losing to the Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Atlanta (2-4) also has veteran quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and undrafted rookie Jack Strand on the roster.

Dalton has thrown for 39,793 yards with 254 touchdowns and 152 interceptions across 180 career games, compiling a record of 84-83-2 as a starter in the regular season.

Rush, 32, completed 22 of 39 passes for 229 yards with one TD and four picks this season. He was a longtime backup with the Dallas Cowboys before making two starts last season for the Baltimore Ravens.