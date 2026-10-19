Reports: Former NC State coach Chuck Amato dies at 80

Former NC State football coach and longtime Florida State assistant Chuck Amato died Monday morning at the age of 80, according to multiple reports.

Amato, who guided the Wolfpack to a school-record 11 wins in 2002, had battled throat cancer in recent years.

With Philip Rivers as his quarterback for four of his seven seasons on the sidelines in Raleigh, Amato went 49-37 with five bowl appearances (four wins) at his alma mater from 2000-06.

The 11-3 season in 2002, capped by a win in the Gator Bowl and a final ranking of No. 12, remains the only season in school history with double-digit victories.

Amato was also an assistant coach at NC State (1971-79), Arizona (1980-81), Florida State (1982-99, 2007-09) and Akron (2012-17). The Seminoles won national championships in 1993 and 1999, with Amato serving as Bobby Bowden's assistant head coach.

Amato also coached defensive end Mario Williams, the only No. 1 overall NFL draft pick (2006) in Wolfpack history.

His coaching tree from his time at NC State includes current Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti and Duke coach Manny Diaz.