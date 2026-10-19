Texans WR Tank Dell (knee) set to return after 22-month recovery

Texans receiver Tank Dell will take the field for the first time in 22 months when Houston hosts the New York Giants on Sunday.

Dell sustained a serious knee injury in Week 16 of the 2024 season against the Kansas City Chiefs and missed all of last season. Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said Monday that Dell is ready to return to action.

"No huge expectations from what he needs to do," Ryans said of Dell. "We're all just going to be excited. I know me personally, I'm just going to be excited to see him just out there for the first time in (nearly) two years, just getting some game action. I'm just thankful, grateful for him to have this opportunity to return. I don't have any expectations. I'm just happy to see him out there and that's the only thing that matters."

Dell was injured while making a 30-yard touchdown catch in the third quarter against the Chiefs on Dec. 21, 2024. He dislocated his kneecap, tore three ligaments (ACL, MCL, LCL) and tore the meniscus.

Dell, who turns 27 on Oct. 29, started this season on injured reserve. The Texans opened his 21-day practice window on Oct. 6 and Dell began practicing the following day.

Ryans said that Dell's explosiveness remains impressive.

"He's still quick as ever," Ryans said. "Ask our defenders who was covering him the past couple weeks, he's been putting us in some tough matchups and practice the past two weeks. I expect him to go out on Sunday and do the same thing. Really stress defenders and that's what Tank is going to do with his speed, his playmaking ability."

Dell made 98 catches for 1,376 yards and 10 touchdowns in 25 games (18 starts) over his first two NFL seasons. He was a third-round pick in 2023 out of Houston.