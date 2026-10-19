UCLA’s Nico Iamaleava has ‘severe’ knee injury that requires surgery

UCLA head coach Bob Chesney stopped short of saying starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava would miss the rest of the 2026 season when he spoke with reporters on Monday, but reading between the lines suggests little hope for a fast return.

"Nico, he's going to be out," Chesney said. "It's severe. He's probably going to have surgery coming up here today or tomorrow."

The ninth-ranked Bruins have been navigating life without their star passer since Iamaleava was injured late in the first half of their 17-15 win against the Oregon Ducks on Oct. 10. The signal-caller was hit by two Oregon defenders on a scramble which ended up twisting his left leg. Iamaleava briefly tried to return to the game but didn't return after halftime.

UCLA started backup Ty Dieffenbach in a 17-7 win last weekend against Wisconsin that elevated the Bruins to 6-0 (4-0 Big Ten) under their first-year head coach. Dieffenbach was 22-of-33 passing for 264 yards with one interception.

CBS reported that Iamaleava could miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL on Oct. 12. Chesney's comments seemed to confirm that reporting.

The Tennessee transfer was in his second season with the Bruins, throwing for 982 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions. He added 144 yards and a touchdown on the ground.