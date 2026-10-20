Cowboys give coach Brian Schottenheimer vote of confidence

The Dallas Cowboys stumbled to their fourth loss in six games this season on Sunday, but coach Brian Schottenheimer doesn't have to fear for his job, according to team executive vice president Stephen Jones.

Speaking Monday on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Jones was asked whether he and his father, club owner Jerry Jones, retained their faith in Schottenheimer.

"Absolutely. There's not any question in Jerry's and (my) mind," Stephen Jones said. "He has the team. There's no question they want to go out there and execute and make things happen. We feel really good ... about our coaching staff. We just have to continue to evolve and get to a point where we can win these football games."

Schottenheimer is in his second season with the Cowboys, who went 7-9-1 and missed the playoffs last year.

Dallas' latest game was a 23-13 road loss to the Green Bay Packers on Sunday night. The Cowboys trailed 17-0 at halftime, having gained just 107 total yards. The second half was slightly more competitive, but Dallas never cut the margin below 10 points.

Schottenheimer said Monday, "I think at the end of the day, I'm focused on the process of turning this around for myself, the players. Certainly not good enough. We're disappointed with where we're at. We know we need to play better. We know we can play better. And I think at the end of the day, we've got the right guys to do that."

Dallas will be on the road again next Monday to oppose the Philadelphia Eagles, who just learned that quarterback Jalen Hurts is out for the season due to blood clots in his lungs.

The Cowboys rank 13th in the NFL in total offense (343.2 yards per game) and 11th in scoring offense (25.2 points per game) but 30th in total defense (382.5 ypg) and 25th in scoring defense (26.5 ppg).

"We're going to get back to work and we'll figure it out," Schottenheimer said. "We have great trust in our offense. I'm not concerned about our offense. ... We own that. It is what it is. It's not been good enough, but we also have a history of being really explosive, really good. And we've done that not only last year, but in four of our games this year."