NFLPA calls for investigation into Jalen Hurts' medical situation

The NFL Players Association, in a statement released Tuesday night, called for a "full investigation" into the situation surrounding the health of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

A superficial blood clot in Hurts' calf was found during an ultrasound on Oct. 10, the day before the Eagles opposed the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. Hurts was cleared to play in that game.

"The NFLPA is not aware of any NFL investigation into the medical care provided to Jalen Hurts," the NFLPA wrote. "In fact, the league previously informed the union that it did not plan to review the care he received.

"Before conclusions are drawn about how this situation was handled, there must be a full investigation into what occurred. Determining the facts is essential to ensuring players receive the highest level of care and protection going forward."

Hurts, 28, is likely out for the rest of the season due to deep vein thrombosis and blood clots in his lungs.

Hurts' current condition, in which the blood clot traveled from his leg to his lungs, was discovered after the Eagles returned to Philadelphia.

Despite widespread speculation and scrutiny over the handling of Hurts' medical situation, with many fans and commentators wondering why Hurts was allowed to play in London, the NFL has backed the Eagles' handling of the quarterback's health.

NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills dismissed concerns during a press conference on Tuesday.

"The notion that there's external factors that any of our physicians would put a player in harm's way -- that's nonsense," Sills said.