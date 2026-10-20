No. 11 Tennessee hopes to stay hot in visit to South Carolina

During a chaotic Week 7, No. 11 Tennessee did its part in the Third Saturday in October tradition in Knoxville with a win over Alabama. Still, the team must hit the road against a well-rested South Carolina squad in Columbia, S.C., on Saturday afternoon.

After going 0-4 against ranked Southeastern Conference schools last season, the Volunteers (6-1, 3-1 SEC) on Saturday notched their first win over an AP Top 25 team since they defeated No. 7 Alabama 24-17 two seasons ago.

Last Saturday's 26-10 victory over the then-No. 6 Crimson Tide was Tennessee's third straight home triumph over the Tuscaloosa school.

The Volunteers won both lines of scrimmage in the latest Third Saturday edition, churning out 347 total yards of offense to just 201 for Alabama, which rushed for only 54 yards on 26 attempts and watched Keelon Russell get sacked five times.

The Volunteers' DeSean Bishop, the nation's only rusher with 800 yards and 10 touchdowns, totaled 159 yards on 32 carries with his team's two scores.

"Usually, your run game's going to continue to grow and improve as the physicality goes through the course of the game," Heupel said on Monday of the ground attack taking pressure off first-time starting quarterback George MacIntyre.

The last visit to the South Carolina capital did not go well against the Gamecocks (3-3, 1-3).

In 2022, the home side beat then-No. 5 Tennessee, who was 9-1, as Spencer Rattler passed for 438 yards and six TDs in a 63-38 walloping.

"Obviously, going to South Carolina this week, (we're) facing a football team that's playing really well," said Heupel. "You look at their ability to go on the road two weeks ago against Florida and come away with the (38-19) win. ... You know, them having a bye week last week, an extra week on us, we got to make up that ground in our preparation and practice well."

South Carolina coach Shane Beamer was on a toasty seat with an 0-3, last-place conference start, but manhandling the Gators in Gainesville shifted the narrative.

The sixth-year coach said Tuesday he expects a Tennessee offense that will depend on relentless strength, not finesse at all.

"Every year we've played them, it always starts with (our) ability to stop the run," said Beamer. "They've always had really fast tempo, wide splits and throwing it all over the field. This year it's a little more 12 personnel with two tight ends. ... They still utilize tempo. They're one of the faster teams in the country. Maybe (just) not as much."

Winning starts with matching their physicality.

"They're a downhill run team," Beamer added. "Watch their receivers in the run game: They are trying to kill people. Not just get in there and block you, they are coming in there to try and kill you. And I say that in a respectful way.

"Maybe (they're) winning a little bit differently this year and playing a little bit different style wise."

LaNorris Sellers is coming off his best SEC performance in the win over Florida and has completed 115 of 187 passes for 1,338 yards with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions.