Patriots likely without starting guards Thursday against Bears

Drake Maye could be operating behind a makeshift offensive line when the New England Patriots visit the Chicago Bears on Thursday night.

According to head coach Mike Vrabel, starting guards Ben Brown and Alijah Vera-Tucker are unlikely to play against Chicago (4-2) after being injured during last Sunday's 26-19 victory over the New York Jets. Brown left the game with a knee injury and Vera-Tucker exited the contest with a hamstring injury.

Brown, Vera-Tucker and defensive tackle Joshua Farmer were the three New England players who did not practice Tuesday.

The Patriots (4-2) have won their last three games, but will be facing a Bears defense that has 17 sacks, including a season-high five in the team's 31-23 win at Atlanta last week.

New England will also be without wide receiver Romeo Doubs, who was placed on injured reserve Monday after he sustained a shoulder injury while catching a 42-yard touchdown pass against the Jets. He has 14 receptions for 261 yards and three scores this season.

"It's been a next-man-up mentality," Maye said. "That's a Coach Vrabel-coached team. He always says it and we believe it. We gotta have identity throughout. It's not just the top guys. It's the guys in practice in the huddle."

It's been a Jekyll-and-Hyde season for Maye, who had one touchdown pass and was intercepted six times in his first three games. He has 10 touchdown passes and one interception in the three games since.

"Drake Maye is one of those guys who does an outstanding job with his feet," said Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen. "There's been times when you watch it, there's been pressure on the quarterback and he makes people miss and he creates run plays down the field, so I see him doing a lot of good things. I see especially his athleticism showing up. His ability to throw the ball down the field has been exceptional."

One of Chicago's two losses came when the Bears were without starting quarterback Caleb Williams because of a hamstring injury. Williams returned against Atlanta and completed 30 of 36 passes for 305 yards and a touchdown in a 31-23 victory. It was the first time Williams played since he left the fourth quarter of a 9-3 loss to Minnesota on Sept. 20.

The Bears enter this game averaging an NFL-best 160.7 rushing yards per game. Only Buffalo (14) has more rushing scores than Chicago's 13. D'Andre Swift has run for a team-high 398 yards and six touchdowns on 94 carries.

"They have really good talent," Vrabel said. "The O line is excellent. They're well-coached. It's a good scheme. I think that the backs run hard and the receivers ... when you can run the football, the receivers have to be a big factor in that, and they are.

"(Stopping the run) will be our emphasis, but obviously there's a lot more that they do than run the football."

Chicago may be shorthanded on the offensive line as well. Right guard Jonah Jackson left the Atlanta game with hip and quadriceps injuries and didn't practice Monday before he was a limited participant on Tuesday.

Linebackers T.J. Edwards (hamstring) and Jack Sanborn (concussion) did not participate in Tuesday's practice, but running back Kyle Monangai (thumb/toe) improved to limited status after missing the last two games.

Monangai has rushed for 324 yards and three touchdowns on 60 carries this year.

New England cornerback Carlton Davis III returned to practice Tuesday in a limited capacity after missing the last two games with a neck injury.