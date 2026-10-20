Report: Dolphins work out K Justin Tucker, signing Zane Gonzalez

Dolphins kicker Riley Patterson could be on the hot seat after Miami reportedly auditioned potential replacements on Tuesday.

After a workout that also included seven-time Pro Bowler Justin Tucker, the winless Dolphins (0-5) are signing Zane Gonzalez to the practice squad, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported.

Patterson, 27, is in his second season with the Dolphins. After missing only two of his 29 field-goal attempts last season, he already has missed two field goals and an extra point in the first five games in 2026.

In Miami's 31-24 home loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5, Patterson missed an extra-point try with 45 seconds remaining.

Gonzalez, 31, has kicked for five NFL teams since 2017. Last season, he made 19 of 22 field goals and 17 of 18 PATs in nine games with the Atlanta Falcons.

Tucker, 36, starred for the Baltimore Ravens for 13 seasons, compiling the second-highest field-goal success rate (89.1%) in NFL history.

The Super Bowl XLVII champion has not played since the league suspended him for 10 games in 2025 following allegations that Tucker engaged in inappropriate behavior during massage sessions.