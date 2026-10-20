Reports: Auburn dismisses star LB Xavier Atkins

Star linebacker Xavier Atkins was dismissed from the Auburn football team, multiple media outlets reported.

The reason for the junior's departure was not immediately clear.

Atkins, a first-team All-SEC selection in 2025, took to social media early Tuesday morning to announce his intention to transfer to another school.

"I have nothing but respect (for) Auburn University and will continue to support my teammates this season," he wrote on X. "My focus is on my health, my family, and on finishing up the academic semester strong, and I'll be entering the transfer portal at the appropriate time."

Atkins was suspended for undisclosed reasons and sat out the Tigers' 27-24 victory over then-No. 1 Georgia last Saturday.

"We're still working through it. We're continuing to work through it," head coach Alex Golesh told reporters of Atkins' availability on Monday. "I don't have an update right now."

Atkins led the conference with 17 tackles for loss last season. He also had a team-best nine sacks and 84 tackles in 12 games.

This season, he recorded 37 tackles -- including 7 1/2 for loss -- to go along with three sacks and an interception in five games.

Atkins was in his second season at Auburn after starting his career at LSU.