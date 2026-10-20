Ryan Day confirms Ohio State QB Julian Sayin to miss 'weeks' with arm injury

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin is out several weeks with an injured right arm, Buckeyes coach Ryan Day confirmed on Monday night.

Day and the No. 3 Buckeyes scored a 19-15 victory over host Indiana last week but Sayin was injured with just over eight minutes left in the fourth quarter. He headed to the locker room for testing and was sporting a sling when he returned to the sideline with 3:35 remaining.

Sayin completed 15 of 29 passes for 235 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions before exiting. Luke Fahey replaced him and threw two incompletions.

"He comes in every day prepared. I think he has the respect of the team, and now he's going to be thrust into a bigger role," Day said Monday.

Sayin has passed for 2,007 yards, 19 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He finished fourth in Heisman Trophy balloting last season when he threw for 3,610 yards, 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

Fahey is 9-for-13 passing for 203 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

He edged former five-star recruit Tavien St. Clair in fall camp to earn the primary backup role. St. Clair is expected to be the No. 2 quarterback going forward.

Ohio State enters a bye week before visiting No. 19 Southern California on Oct. 31.