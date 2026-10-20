Titans cut DL Jordan Elliott after 'incident' at team facility

The Tennessee Titans released defensive lineman Jordan Elliott on Tuesday following "an incident" at the team facility last week.

"On Thursday, October 15, there was an incident at our team facility involving Jordan Elliott," the team said in a statement. "Following our review of the incident, we have made the decision to release Elliott from our roster. We will have no further comment on the matter."

Elliott, 28, did not play in the 26-20 victory at Indianapolis on Sunday that gave the Titans (1-5) their first win of the season. He was listed on last Friday's practice report as not practicing for personal reasons.

He appeared in the first five games (one start) and contributed 11 tackles across 138 total snaps (24 on special teams).

A third-round draft pick by Cleveland in 2020, Elliott has collected 159 tackles, 14 quarterback hits and five sacks in 102 career games (65 starts) with the Browns (2020-23), San Francisco 49ers (2024-25) and Titans.