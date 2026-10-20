U2 to perform at halftime on NFL's Thanksgiving Eve game

U2 is hoping to have another "Beautiful Day" on the football field.

After performing nearly a quarter-century ago at halftime of Super Bowl XXXVI in 2002, the legendary Irish rock band will return to the NFL stage at halftime of the Thanksgiving Eve game between the Green Bay Packers and host Los Angeles Rams.

The game will be streamed on Netflix and will take place at SoFi Stadium on Nov. 25 at 8 p.m. ET.

"There's a reason U2 has headlined stadiums for decades: They don't just perform, they deliver iconic moments audiences remember forever," Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said in a statement. "We're thrilled that they'll bring that same magic to the NFL stage on Netflix."

The performance comes as U2 celebrates 50 years since the band's formation in Dublin in 1976.

Netflix has brought the star power during holiday NFL games recently.

Beyonce performed at halftime of the Baltimore Ravens-Houston Texans game on Christmas Day in 2024.

Last year, Snoop Dogg entertained at halftime of the Detroit Lions-Minnesota Vikings Christmas Day game.