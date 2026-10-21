No. 12 Kentucky tries to avenge 2025 loss to Vanderbilt

Will Stein was hired to turn around Kentucky's football fortunes. The 37-year-old coach didn't require much time.

Stein is the first Wildcats coach to start his initial season with a 6-1 record since Alpha Brumage in 1913. He will look to steer No. 12 Kentucky to another victory when the Wildcats face struggling Vanderbilt on Saturday night in Southeastern Conference play at Lexington, Ky.

Kentucky (6-1, 4-1 SEC) won fewer than six games in each of the previous two seasons under Mark Stoops. Now there is a different feel around the program, but Stein downplays his impact.

"I just go back to what we do on a day-by-day basis," Stein said Tuesday. "It's how these guys respond. It's really how they work throughout the week. It's hard to say it's just this or just that. I think it's just a culmination of the last eight months and putting in the work with really good players."

Early returns include victories over then-No. 9 Texas A&M, then-No. 10 LSU and Oklahoma, giving the Wildcats three noteworthy SEC wins.

"You've got to go out there and prove it on the field, which is something we've done so far this year," Stein said. "I think people benefit from winning games. I think that's how you get people going is to prove it on the field."

The Wildcats are tied with No. 5 Georgia atop the 16-team SEC. No. 7 Ole Miss and No. 11 Tennessee are tied for third with 3-1 league records.

Vanderbilt (3-4, 0-4) is the lone winless team in SEC play and has lost four consecutive games.

Stein isn't taking Vanderbilt lightly despite the Commodores' struggles. The former Oregon offensive coordinator is well aware that the Commodores routed Kentucky 45-17 last season in Nashville.

Then-Commodores quarterback Diego Pavia passed for a school-record 484 yards, matched the program record of five passing scores for the second time, completed 33 of 39 passes and tacked on a rushing score.

"I don't think any of us in this room or this organization need to be fooled by any type of record," Stein said of Vanderbilt. "Last time I checked, (Vandy) embarrassed Kentucky last year and so we know what they are able to do in all three phases."

The Wildcats' attempts to slow the Commodores' passing game will lean heavily on safety Jordan Castell, who leads the SEC with four interceptions.

Castell picked off two passes last weekend, including one that he returned 41 yards for a touchdown in Kentucky's 21-13 road win over Oklahoma.

Vanderbilt is coming off a 31-21 home loss to Arkansas and that follows two blowout setbacks -- 38-14 at then-No. 2 Georgia and 52-17 against then-No. 9 Ole Miss.

Commodores coach Clark Lea knows another tough task is in store.

"A lot of ways this Kentucky team represents the solid football we want to play, right?" Lea said Tuesday. "It's complementary. They've protected the ball. They played clean, penalty-free and you know they're getting the credit they're due because of the way they've played the game.

"So I think we can honor that, respect that, we can bring our best football to Lexington and go fight for the result we want."

Freshman quarterback Jared Curtis threw for 274 yards and a touchdown against Arkansas but also had two interceptions, his third multi-interception game of the season.

Overall, Curtis has passed for 1,242 yards and six touchdowns while tossing seven interceptions.

"I think, obviously, I need to play a little bit better," Curtis said. "... It all starts with me communicating throughout the offense and just playing better."