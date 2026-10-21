No. 15 Iowa returns from bye for road test at Minnesota

Kirk Ferentz and Iowa enjoyed a bye last week to rest and regroup.

During that time, the Hawkeyes took note of last weekend's string of upsets involving nationally ranked teams. No. 15 Iowa (5-1, 2-1 Big Ten) will keep that in mind when it kicks off against border rival Minnesota (4-2, 2-1) on Saturday afternoon in Minneapolis.

"I think anybody paying attention last week (knows that) more so than ever in college football, it's week to week," Ferentz said. "That's really the challenge is trying to get ready every week.

"You look around our conference, clearly anybody can beat anybody. What we need to be doing is really focusing on what we're doing at this point. I think we've done some good things certainly in the first six weeks, but we've got a lot of room for growth, and that's going to be necessary if we're going to do a good job this Saturday, and that's where our focus is right now."

Iowa will go for back-to-back wins after knocking off Washington 41-24 on the road in its most recent game on Oct. 9. That followed the Hawkeyes' only loss of the season, a 31-14 setback against then-No. 5 Ohio State on Oct. 3.

Minnesota would love to upset one of its biggest rivals in front of a home crowd. The Golden Gophers were riding high after back-to-back wins over Washington and Michigan, but they lost 41-13 at Purdue on Oct. 10, changing the tone heading into their bye last week.

Golden Gophers coach P.J. Fleck said this Iowa team was not identical to the groups that he has faced in the past, but some throughlines exist in terms of the Hawkeyes' toughness.

"They're very good," Fleck said. "They're very consistent. They tackle really well on defense. They're rarely out of position. They make you earn everything that you're going to get."

Likewise, Ferentz praised Minnesota's toughness and consistency.

"They're 2-1 just like we are in Big Ten play," Ferentz said. "Good football team. They're a very veteran team if you look at them. ... Big team, physical team and very well coached. They play extremely hard. We'll have our work cut out."

Minnesota's offense is led by quarterback Drake Lindsey, who has passed for 1,335 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions. Javon Tracy is the team's top passing target with 32 receptions for 375 yards and a touchdown.

Iowa has started two quarterbacks this season, but Ferentz confirmed Tuesday that Jeremy Hecklinski would start Saturday against Minnesota. Hecklinski has passed for 410 yards, four touchdowns and one interception this season.

Hank Brown, the starter for the season's initial five games, has thrown for 832 yards, five touchdowns and one interception. Ferentz said Tuesday that both quarterbacks could see action against the Golden Gophers.

"We'll just play it as it comes," Ferentz said, "but it's good to know that you've got two guys that have got positive game experience. I feel like our team is really confident in both guys."