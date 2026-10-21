Rare losing streak haunts No. 13 Alabama with Texas A&M next

Alabama is in territory it hasn't charted in nearly two decades.

The No. 13 Crimson Tide are coming off consecutive losses to Georgia and Tennessee, which marks the first time the program has lost back-to-back regular-season games since the four games leading up to the 2007 Independence Bowl.

To quiet some of the noise, head coach Kalen DeBoer could use a win when Alabama (5-2, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) faces Texas A&M (4-3, 1-3) on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

"I think it's just now there's a different sense of, like, back to the wall a little bit as far as what your goals are and (how we can) accomplish them," DeBoer said about his team, which could be effectively eliminated from College Football Playoff contention with another loss.

"But everything's in front of us. And you gotta keep it really simple and you gotta hone in on what you can control."

The Alabama defense has not been the main issue, allowing just four field goals in the first half last week against Tennessee before wearing down when largely unsupported by the Crimson Tide offense in a 26-10 loss.

The offensive line has struggled lately, allowing nine sacks and 16 tackles for loss against Georgia and Tennessee. The Crimson Tide ranks 114th in FBS in sacks allowed per game (2.67) and 89th in TFLs allowed per game (5.5).

This has contributed to Keelon Russell throwing one touchdown and two interceptions during the losing streak after he had a combined 10 scores and no picks in the prior three games.

"I'd say more questions than answers right now, and I think it starts with me," said Alabama offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. "A lot of hours and time put into 10 points, and it's embarrassing. And if I was a fan or a supporter, I'd be pissed off, too. So I know our guys are going to come back ready to work, and I just wouldn't count these guys out."

Texas A&M hasn't lived up to its preseason No. 8 ranking, but will present a defensive challenge for the Crimson Tide to figure out. The Aggies rank fourth in the SEC in scoring defense (17.14 ppg) and sixth in total defense (305.86 ypg).

After allowing a combined 66 points in consecutive losses to Kentucky and LSU, Texas A&M has allowed 34 points in the three games since. That includes last week's 41-0 shutout of The Citadel.

"We had two bad games in back-to-back weeks," Aggies coach Mike Elko said Monday. "Outside of that, when we function and play the way we're capable of, we're a good unit. We've gotten more consistent over the last couple of weeks."

Offense has been the struggle for the Aggies, who are tied with Vanderbilt for last in the SEC in scoring in conference games (16.8 ppg).

Marcel Reed threw for 25 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season while leading Texas A&M to the College Football Playoff, but he hasn't carried that over to this season. Seven games in, he has completed just 55.7 percent of his passes with seven touchdowns and six interceptions.

While dreams of another CFP bid likely have ended for the Aggies, three of their final five games are against ranked teams. That presents the opportunity to play spoiler.

"It's head down, one day at a time," Elko said. "That's where we are as a program right now. That's where we got to a while ago. Head down, get better today, attack today. That's our approach right now."