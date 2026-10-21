Reports: Michigan set to start Tommy Carr at quarterback

Freshman quarterback Tommy Carr, who came off the bench to lead Michigan past Penn State last week, will get the start this week against No. 6 Indiana, multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday.

Sophomore Bryce Underwood, who has a reported $12 million name, image and likeness package with the Wolverines, will now become a backup as Carr gets his first collegiate start.

With Michigan (4-2, 2-1 Big Ten) trailing the Nittany Lions 3-0 at halftime, Carr played the second half and completed 5 of 7 passes for 47 yards. He added a 12-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter as the Wolverines prevailed 21-18. Carr gained 36 yards on four carries.

In the first half, Underwood went 5-for-11 for 43 yards with two interceptions. For the season, he has completed 58.1% of his passes for 924 yards and five touchdowns while tossing six interceptions. In 2025, he connected on 60.3% of his attempts for 2,428 yards and 11 TDs with nine interceptions as Michigan went 9-4.

Coach Kyle Whittingham didn't announce a starting quarterback for the Indiana game in his Monday press conference.

"Well, we saw good stuff out of Tommy in the second half and we know exactly what we're doing and the plan going forward," Whittingham said. "We're not going to tip our hand to the opponent, but we have a good plan in place. And that's about all I can say about that right now."

Carr, who is from Saline, Mich., is the grandson of former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr. He will become the fifth true freshman to start at QB for the Wolverines, joining Underwood (2025), Tate Forcier (2009), Chad Henne (2004) and Rick Leach (1975).