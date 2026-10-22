Chiefs placing LT Josh Simmons (back) on injured reserve

Kansas City Chiefs left tackle Josh Simmons' rehab from a back injury has "plateaued" and he will be placed on injured reserve.

Head trainer Rick Burkholder provided an update Thursday on Simmons, who has been dealing with a bulging disc in his lower back since training camp.

"Josh worked his tail off," Burkholder told reporters. "He worked diligently with my staff every day and has improved to the point where he returned to practice in a limited capacity last week. ...

"However, we feel he's plateaued in the rehab process as he's trying to get to the final steps of recovery with a return to competition. And he's just not there yet."

Simmons, 23, has missed the first five games for the Chiefs (5-0) and now will have to miss at least four more on IR. He will not be eligible to return until the Week 11 game against the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 22.

"He'll continue with the rehab process with the goal of returning to play at a high level that he achieved in the past," Burkholder said. "I just give (Simmons) a ton of credit for navigating through this injury to the point where surgery is not recommended and that he needs more time to return to full function."

A 2025 first-round draft pick, Simmons made eight starts as a rookie last season. He missed four games in midseason for a personal matter and then missed the last five games after going on IR following a wrist injury.

Undrafted rookie Kahlil Benson has started at left tackle in Simmons' absence.