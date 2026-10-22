Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk reveals Parkinson's diagnosis

Pro Football Hall of Famer and Southern University coach Marshall Faulk revealed that he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease and has been managing the condition for approximately 18 months.

Faulk, 53, discussed the diagnosis on an episode of "The Caring Neurologist" with Dr. Sandeep Thakkar released Wednesday.

The former NFL running back said he initially noticed stiffness in his hand while golfing. When the symptoms persisted during noncompetitive rounds, Faulk brought them up with his doctor during a routine physical and was advised to undergo further testing.

Faulk said medication has helped manage his symptoms and allowed him to maintain his normal daily activities.

"I just think I caught it early. I'm in a good place," Faulk said.

He said he still has occasional tremors and pays close attention to his balance and gait while exercising, but he has remained active since starting treatment.

Faulk also encouraged others to have possible symptoms evaluated rather than waiting for them to worsen.

Southern hired Faulk as its head coach last November after he spent one season as Colorado's running backs coach. A three-time All-American at San Diego State, he was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

Faulk spent 12 NFL seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and St. Louis Rams after being selected second overall in the 1994 draft. He was honored as the NFL's Most Valuable Player in 2000, earned seven Pro Bowl selections and helped the Rams win Super Bowl XXXIV.

He retired with 12,279 rushing yards, 6,875 receiving yards and 136 total touchdowns and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011.

In a statement Thursday, Faulk said he hoped sharing his diagnosis would encourage others to prioritize their health.

"This is bigger than football. It is about our health, our families and our future," Faulk wrote.