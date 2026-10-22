Lamar Jackson hits practice field, Ravens like chances of return

Lamar Jackson walked onto the practice field with teammates on Thursday with plans to participate as he works his way back from injuring his ankle on Oct. 4 against the Tennessee Titans.

The two-time MVP quarterback missed two games -- a Baltimore win at Atlanta and last week's loss in Cleveland -- recovering from the injury. He last played in the first half of the Ravens' Week 4 win over the Titans.

"Any time he's out there, it kind of elevates the whole group. We're certainly excited about the direction that he's heading," Ravens offensive coordinator Declan Doyle said Thursday. "He's still got a lot of work to do in order to be able to play on Sunday, but he's really working at it behind the scenes. It's great having him in the meeting room. And it's another thing to be able to have him out there on the field with us and continuing to push and his teammates seeing him push and all that stuff."

Jackson has six TD passes and one interception plus a rushing touchdown in 14 total quarters played in 2026. In his stead, Baltimore turned to Tyler Huntley at quarterback.

Even with a much-improved defense, the Bengals -- Sunday's opponent -- are not a team likely to be thrilled to see Jackson on the field. He's 11-2 as a starter against Cincinnati with 3,699 total yards (2,868 passing) and 26 TDs (two rushing TDs).

"Tyler's played a lot of games for them over the years, done a really good job," Bengals coach Zac Taylor said. "I don't think anybody replaces Lamar, just one for one. But Tyler does a great job where I don't feel like they have to change anything that they're really doing. He can still make plays with his feet, he's made a lot of plays with his arm. He's smart, he understands their system. I think he's played really well for them over the years."

Both Baltimore quarterbacks planned to take reps with the first team on Thursday in preparation for Sunday's game.

The Ravens are one of three 4-2 teams in the AFC North and lead the division in points (156) while ranking last in points allowed (132). Baltimore has 116 points and 14 touchdowns with Jackson at quarterback this season, compared to 40 points and four touchdowns without him.