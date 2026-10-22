Reports: Eagles RB Saquon Barkley to return vs. Cowboys

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is expected to return to practice Thursday and play against the visiting Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, NFL Network reported.

Barkley's return from a hamstring injury sustained early in Week 4 would be a major boost for a team riding a four-game losing streak and reeling from the loss of captain and quarterback Jalen Hurts to a serious blood-clot diagnosis.

Philadelphia (2-4) ranks 30th in total offense (255.5 yards per game) and 29th in rushing (82.2) heading into the Week 7 clash with NFC East rival Dallas (2-4).

Barkley, 29, was injured in the first quarter of a 24-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Oct. 4. He has rushed 36 times for 182 yards with no touchdowns in four games this season.

Named the 2024 NFL Offensive Player of the Year after rushing for 2,005 yards, Barkley has accumulated 11,197 yards and 71 touchdowns from scrimmage in 110 career games (all starts) with the New York Giants (2018-23) and Eagles.